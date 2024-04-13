Altus Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,542. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

