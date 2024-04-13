Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.47. 4,002,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.26. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

