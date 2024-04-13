Altus Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 933,807 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

