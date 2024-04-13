Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,479,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,952. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

