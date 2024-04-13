AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.74

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.74 and traded as high as C$29.29. AltaGas shares last traded at C$29.22, with a volume of 968,058 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.75.

AltaGas Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1549815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total value of C$1,167,200.00. Also, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,239 shares of company stock worth $2,002,672. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

