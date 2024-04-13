Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,135,800 shares, a growth of 166.4% from the March 15th total of 426,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 277.0 days.
Alsea Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. Alsea has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.95.
About Alsea
