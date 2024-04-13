Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,135,800 shares, a growth of 166.4% from the March 15th total of 426,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 277.0 days.

Alsea Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. Alsea has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

