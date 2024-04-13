Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

ALPN opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $64.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $76,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $23,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after acquiring an additional 759,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

