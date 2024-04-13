AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 713 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Humana by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $465.42.

NYSE HUM traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.59. 1,467,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.79. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.23 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

