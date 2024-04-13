AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,172 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.07. 79,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,112. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). ePlus had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUS has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ePlus

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.