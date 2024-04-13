AlphaQ Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 384,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

