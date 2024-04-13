AlphaQ Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 184.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,618 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.81. 274,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.32 and a 1 year high of $266.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

