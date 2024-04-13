AlphaQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,400 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,298,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,100,000 after acquiring an additional 99,646 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,797,000 after acquiring an additional 956,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after acquiring an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 654,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 116,816 shares in the last quarter.

BILS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.16. 307,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,612. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

