Alpha Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $158.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.25. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

