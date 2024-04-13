Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Short Interest Up 105.3% in March

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the March 15th total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Allego Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of ALLG stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,049. Allego has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLG. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Allego in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allego during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Allego by 59.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Allego during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

