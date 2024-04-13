Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.91.

NYSE:BABA opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

