Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.43 and last traded at $74.68. Approximately 5,626,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,386,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

