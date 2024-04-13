Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

NYSE:BABA opened at $71.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

