Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASTL

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

TSE:ASTL opened at C$10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.97. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$8.64 and a 1 year high of C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.19%.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.