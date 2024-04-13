Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Free Report) (TSE:AXR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares traded.

Alexco Resource Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Alexco Resource

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,532,241 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 614,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 315.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

