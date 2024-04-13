Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Update

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

