Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Up 32.3% in March

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $78,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $78,101.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,893 shares of company stock valued at $300,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,607,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 86,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKBA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.46. 4,105,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,717,349. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

