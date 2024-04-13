Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

Akbank T.A.S. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Akbank T.A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.72%.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

