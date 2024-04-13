Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 10.0 %

AKTX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 28,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,800. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

