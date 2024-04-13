Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.64

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.64 and traded as high as C$19.43. Air Canada shares last traded at C$19.04, with a volume of 3,034,653 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AC. TD Securities increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.35.

Air Canada Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.33.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.9565217 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Air Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

