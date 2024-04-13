Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.77

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and traded as low as $13.70. Air Canada shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 28,627 shares changing hands.
Air Canada Trading Down 3.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 926.55% and a net margin of 10.47%. Equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air Canada
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.