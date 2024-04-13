AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

AGRI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,791. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

