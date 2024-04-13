AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Up 54.3% in March

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

AGNCN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

