AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AGM Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AGMH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,655. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

