Agios Pharmaceuticals’ (AGIO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of AGIO opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $35.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $165,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $36,961.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 7,635 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $165,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $950,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

