Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $190.00 at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $162.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.12. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

