Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,007 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Addus HomeCare worth $47,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $97.85. 64,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,832. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.88.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

