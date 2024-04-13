Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.14% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPLT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 250,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.26. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.