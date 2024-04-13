AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $15.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCL. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABCL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of ABCL stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.05.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 384.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbCellera Biologics
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- About the Markup Calculator
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.