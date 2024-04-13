AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $15.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCL. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 341,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,711,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 384.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

