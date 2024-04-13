4,262 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after buying an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,775,000 after buying an additional 1,031,589 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

