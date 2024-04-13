42-coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.10 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, 42-coin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $42.61 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for about $49,997.17 or 0.71567823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00122758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010893 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

