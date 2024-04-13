29,999 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NiSource by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after buying an additional 39,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,609,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,171,000 after buying an additional 161,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NiSource by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,952,000 after buying an additional 326,999 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.11%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

