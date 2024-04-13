2,859 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

