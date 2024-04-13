2,364 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $100.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $900.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

