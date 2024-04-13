21,300 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Shares of SNPS traded down $4.81 on Friday, hitting $557.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,433. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $569.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

