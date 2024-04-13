21,186 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 1.25% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDMO traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $42.26.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.