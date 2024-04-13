1,882,908 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,882,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 3,043.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,617,293.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $183,512.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,617,293.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. Alphatec’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

