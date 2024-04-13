180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in March

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNF. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ATNF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. 180 Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

