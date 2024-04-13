117,100 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 117,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $5.12 on Friday, reaching $207.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,854,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.41.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.33.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

