1,135 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 827,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,787,000 after acquiring an additional 371,020 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,424,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VAW stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.64. 52,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,757. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $205.99. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.94.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

