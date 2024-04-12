Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Andrew M. Cohen Sells 3,794 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,344,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,005,000 after purchasing an additional 343,054 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zuora by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 233,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zuora by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,740,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,156,000 after purchasing an additional 429,705 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zuora by 14.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 406,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

