ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,632 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 69,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,451. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

Get Our Latest Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.