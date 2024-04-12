Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.70

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 3090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

