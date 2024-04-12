Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
XNET opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.09.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.48%.
Institutional Trading of Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.