Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

XNET opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

About Xunlei

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 25.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xunlei by 30.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 33,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

See Also

