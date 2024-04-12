Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and $70,265.02 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,108,928,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,108,887,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0338223 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31,766.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

