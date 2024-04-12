Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.18

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.18 and last traded at $80.28, with a volume of 105842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Workiva Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,921,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Workiva by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,257,000 after buying an additional 419,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

